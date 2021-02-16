Newly revealed evidence of the MAGA rioter lounging at Speaker Pelosi’s desk shows he was armed. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the impeachment managers at Trump’s trial cited this alleged criminal as part of a much wider plot to attack Pelosi and her staff -- and why trials matter for pursuing the full truth. Melber also cites a new Jay-Z song where the artist calls out the hypocrisy of the system. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a trial juror, responds to all of it.