    Prison time for Trump White House aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Prison time for Trump White House aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison, capping a long road from when he was first subpoenaed after an interview on “The Beat.” (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 26, 2024

