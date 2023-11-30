Prison fears mount as Jack Smith wins coup subpoena clash

A judge denied Donald Trump’s bid to subpoena January 6 Committee records and “relitigate” debunked election claims. Meanwhile, Liz Cheney’s new book calls Donald Trump the “most dangerous man to inhabit the oval office.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC’s Alex Wagner and former SDNY Prosecutor Maya Wiley to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 30, 2023