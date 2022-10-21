Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

In a blow to Trumpworld, Steve Bannon becomes the first Trump veteran to face prison in a January 6 probe. Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee on the same day that Trump was issued a subpoena by the Jan. 6 committee. The former Trump aide found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon has appealed the decision, which comes ahead of upcoming trial for Trump ally Peter Navarro.Oct. 21, 2022