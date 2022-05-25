Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 18 children killed in TX shooting

Eighteen children are dead after the deadliest mass shooting of 2022 occurred at a Texas elementary school. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting, to discuss the shooting and the need for gun reform in America. Guttenberg reacted to Mitch McConnell's response to the shooting, telling Melber that "he probably put out the exact same statement after my daughter was killed."May 25, 2022