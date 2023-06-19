Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

Do Americans work to live or live to work? Data shows that Americans work more hours and get less vacation time than many other developed nations. Economist Juliet Schor joins Ari Melber for the latest “Open Mind,” exploring why our labor system is set up the way it is, and discuss if there may be a better way to rethink it. (Check out The Beat's playlist: www.msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 19, 2023