    Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

    13:42
The Beat with Ari

Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

13:42

Do Americans work to live or live to work? Data shows that Americans work more hours and get less vacation time than many other developed nations. Economist Juliet Schor joins Ari Melber for the latest "Open Mind," exploring why our labor system is set up the way it is, and discuss if there may be a better way to rethink it. June 19, 2023

    Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

    13:42
