Police find many MAGA fans don't think 'Blue Lives Matter'

This is an excerpt from a special report on the rise of the “Blue Lives Matter” effort, documenting evidence that some political operatives have exploited the effort for an agenda distinct from "defending" police, featuring harrowing videos showing how Trump and MAGA fans brutally attacked, injured and tried to kill police at the Jan. 6 insurrection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights videos from inside the riot and accounts from officers themselves, in addition to showing how this documented conduct undercuts "Blue Lives Matter” rhetoric. (This is an excerpt of the full report, which includes more context and ran over 23 minutes.)