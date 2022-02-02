Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

Actor and author Brian Cox, known for his role in HBO's hit show “Succession,” joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss how the rising level of inequality affects American democracy and why the show "Succession," which depicts an aging billionaire who owns a powerful right-wing cable channel and whose children jockey to take over the company, resonates with such a broad audience. Cox also opens up about what motivates his character "Logan Roy," his desire to pursue acting, and his new memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat."Feb. 2, 2022