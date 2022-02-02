IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

08:38

Actor and author Brian Cox, known for his role in HBO's hit show “Succession,” joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss how the rising level of inequality affects American democracy and why the show "Succession," which depicts an aging billionaire who owns a powerful right-wing cable channel and whose children jockey to take over the company, resonates with such a broad audience. Cox also opens up about what motivates his character "Logan Roy," his desire to pursue acting, and his new memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat."Feb. 2, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

