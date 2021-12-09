Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant
05:20
As Americans prepare for the holiday season, vaccine maker Pfizer has announced a third “booster” does provide strong protection against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the news with Dr. Zeke Emanuel. Dec. 9, 2021
