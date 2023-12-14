Pause: DOJ says Trump is not immune from prison, but coup trial delayed for SCOTUS review

A federal judge has paused all proceedings in Donald Trump's election interference case while he appeals a decision rejecting his efforts to toss the case. Former Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division at the SDNY Kristy Greenberg and The New York Times' Emily Bazelon join. Dec. 14, 2023