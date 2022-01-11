IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

    See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

  • International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

  • Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

  • Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

  • Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

  • As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

  • January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation

  • Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans

  • Preserving the future of our democracy

Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

One year after the January 6th insurrection, the majority of the 74 rioters who have been convicted received no jail time at all. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the reasons for this lenient treatment.Jan. 11, 2022

