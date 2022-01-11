Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users
One year after the January 6th insurrection, the majority of the 74 rioters who have been convicted received no jail time at all. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the reasons for this lenient treatment.Jan. 11, 2022
