Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as US 'national gun' — See Harry Smith’s MSNBC rebuttal

A new Republican bill would make the AR-15 the 'national gun.' Meanwhile, educators across the country are also concerned that popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGBT could help students plagiarize essays. “It’s not for me,” says NBC’s Harry Smith. He joined comedian Godfrey and MSNBC host Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, also discussing the viral debate over bringing food on airplanes during The Beat’s “Fallback Friday” segment. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC.)Feb. 27, 2023