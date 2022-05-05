Opinion to end 'Roe' shredded for saying abortion bans don’t 'discriminate' against women

MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights how women’s bodies and choices would be controlled by men under the Supreme Court’s draft ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, despite the fact that more women are in government now than ever before. Melber traces how, historically, attacks on this right have long run through overwhelmingly male legislatures, pointing to a 1980s Pennsylvania law that attempted to narrow “Roe” as evidence. Melber also breaks down Justice Alito’s claim that abortion rules do not “discriminate” by gender.May 5, 2022