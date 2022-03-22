IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick

    04:41
    On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin's Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict

    07:49
    'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

    11:15

  Now they don't like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash

    05:34

  GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

    05:50

  U.S college student's harrowing tale: Escaping Ukraine, leaving family behind

    05:14

  Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44

  Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing 'bad news,' now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin

    11:22

  Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he's a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

  Defying Putin, Zelenskyy rallies the West: See the rare videos charting his rise

    17:36

  Fact-check: Fox's Tucker Carlson caught amplifying Kremlin claims

    11:51

  Putin excoriated on Russian TV in viral speech by U.S. diplomat, leading to Russian TV crackdown

    00:56

  Putin's 'abyss': Biden sanctions czar on punishing Kremlin

    07:26

The Beat with Ari

On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict

07:49

A NATO official said the war in Ukraine is on the verge of a stalemate.  President Biden is pushing that Putin is a war criminal for his attacks on civilians in Ukraine. “I don’t believe it’s in our national interest to seek an indictment right now because at one point, hopefully, in this war President Putin will have to negotiate with President Zelenskyy,” Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said about Biden’s comments in his discussion about the latest in Ukraine and Russia with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.March 22, 2022

