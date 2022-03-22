On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict

A NATO official said the war in Ukraine is on the verge of a stalemate. President Biden is pushing that Putin is a war criminal for his attacks on civilians in Ukraine. “I don’t believe it’s in our national interest to seek an indictment right now because at one point, hopefully, in this war President Putin will have to negotiate with President Zelenskyy,” Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said about Biden’s comments in his discussion about the latest in Ukraine and Russia with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.March 22, 2022