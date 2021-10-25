Oklahoma man set to be executed despite allegations of a racist jury

Oklahoma is resuming the death penalty after a range of controversies, and Julius Jones is facing a November execution for murder, despite credible evidence of racism on the jury and reasonable doubt in his case. According to a juror on the case, another juror used the "N-word" about Jones during the trial, advocated racial lynching, and immediately convicted him. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case, the evidence, and wider questions about this case and how the U.S. generally applies the death penalty.Oct. 25, 2021