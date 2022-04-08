IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

    09:38

  • Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement

    06:06

  • Trump contempt? Prosecutor moves on 'evading' 45 as pressure mounts

    01:46

  • Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01

  • House votes to refer former Trump aides Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress

    01:04

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA

    09:54

  • Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

    09:49

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon

    08:29

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures

    09:14

  • Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

    07:37

  • Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing

    04:17

  • As Clarence Thomas scandal expands, Judiciary Chair says Thomas' wife should testify

    07:43

The Beat with Ari

Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

07:03

Barack Obama's first time back in the White House since leaving office has many Democrats reflecting on how he tapped style and substance in his politics. Angie Martinez, who Obama hailed as "The Voice of New York," talks about how hip hop has impacted American culture and politics, including the artform taking center stage at the recent Super Bowl. "There are people that have been overlooked, disenfranchised and didn't have a voice for a really long time," she says on The Beat, "and I think hip hop gave a lot of people voice." The Grammy-nominated Martinez has established herself as an essential stop on rap and pop artists' roads to stardom, which is why she's sat with everyone from 2Pac and Biggie to Drake, Queen Latifah, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, and Ice Cube. In this in-depth interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, Martinez explores the bias against Black poetry in hip hop; the accomplishments and challenges for women in the industry; and shares the best advice she's received about life. (This is an excerpt from a longer interview.)April 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

    09:38

  • Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement

    06:06

  • Trump contempt? Prosecutor moves on 'evading' 45 as pressure mounts

    01:46

  • Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All