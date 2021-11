After citing Jay-Z’s lyrics multiple times throughout his presidency, Obama inducted the rapper into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jay-Z enters the Hall of Fame with esteemed company, including Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, the Foo Fighters, and Carole King. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains why it’s notable many of these musical leaders have also spent years leading on policy and civil rights. Nov. 2, 2021