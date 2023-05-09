IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

    50:05
The Beat with Ari

Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

50:05

Rapper Logic opens up about mental health in this candid conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and discusses his struggle to be accepted within the hip hop community. Logic also reflects on his rap idols like RZA, Black Thought and Eminem and learning to embrace his inner “nerd.” Plus, see a special behind the scenes moment where Logic and Melber collaborate on a new beat in the latest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations at msnbc.com/mavericks.May 9, 2023

    Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

    50:05
