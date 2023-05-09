Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

Rapper Logic opens up about mental health in this candid conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and discusses his struggle to be accepted within the hip hop community. Logic also reflects on his rap idols like RZA, Black Thought and Eminem and learning to embrace his inner “nerd.” Plus, see a special behind the scenes moment where Logic and Melber collaborate on a new beat in the latest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations at msnbc.com/mavericks.May 9, 2023