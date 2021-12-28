Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has driven the caseload in America to its worst rate since the pandemic started. Meanwhile, the CDC has recommended a shorter isolation period for people who are infected with the virus but have no symptoms. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Dr. Zeke Emanuel to discuss.Dec. 28, 2021
