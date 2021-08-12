Obama-endorsed rapper Lil Baby on meeting Kamala Harris, BLM and policing | MSNBC

After making Barack Obama's new playlist and meeting with Kamala Harris at the White House, Atlanta artist Lil Baby has swiftly become one of the most prominent rappers alive. Rolling Stone dubbed him the “most popular rapper in the world right now," a measurable distinction as the 26-year-old has gone platinum many times over and topped 10 billion global streams. In his most extensive news interview to date, Lil Baby invites MSNBC's Ari Melber to his Atlanta studio to discuss music, work, family, success and the BLM and police reform movement.Aug. 12, 2021