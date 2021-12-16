Obama adviser in 2021: A.I. is about to supersize political polarization on Facebook
Former Google CEO and Obama adviser Eric Schmidt explains how industry and government leaders can better address the political polarization online, including how social media profit incentives drive psychological and political division. Schmidt also warns how A.I. will make this polarization worse. This is the newest installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring in-depth discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields. The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates. (This is an except from a longer interview.) Dec. 16, 2021
