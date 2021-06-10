NY Voters To Choose Prosecutor Who May Decide Trump's Fate

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is circling the Trump Organization in a criminal probe sifting through Trump tax documents and convening a grand jury. DOJ veteran and former Mueller prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann tells “The Beat” Vance likely found an “insider” in the case. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case and how Vance will tackle one of the most consequential calls in the history of the American presidency: whether to indict an ex-President for the first time ever.