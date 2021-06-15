Mob tactics? Trouble for Trump as Org criminal probe turns to mafia expert

As the Manhattan DA ramps up the heat in their investigation into the Trump Organization, The New York Times reports that DA Cy Vance may charge Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg as soon as this summer. Vance has also tapped two top prosecutors to assist him on the case. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by DOJ veteran Matt Miller to discuss the significance of Vance’s hiring decision and what the additions to the team signal about the state of the investigation. Miller explains that Vance’s decision to bring in two veteran prosecutors is not just to make the investigation strong, but to tell Vance before he makes any decisions that “this is a case you can win.”