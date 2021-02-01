NY A.G. James probes Cuomo on nursing home deaths

A new report reveals New York, under the Cuomo administration, “severely under-counted” people who died of the coronavirus in nursing homes, prompting New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch a new probe into how the state handled and accounted for the pandemic in nursing homes. MSNBC’s Ari Melber provides an update on the status of the investigation and reminds viewers “there’s nothing partisan about telling the truth about Covid-19’s impact.”