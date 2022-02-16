NRA loses big: Gun safety activists win first case ever against a gunmaker
The gun manufacturer Remington backed down and settled a $73 million case with parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook mass shooting -- the first-ever case of a gun maker losing this kind of case about a crime committed with its weapons. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the legal development, noting Republicans and Democrats passed laws making it harder to sue gun makers, and the legal path to reforms and "increasing the cost" for gun makers in these incidents.Feb. 16, 2022
