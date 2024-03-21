IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle
March 21, 202412:24
No money? Mo problems: Trump begs actual billionaires to bail him out in fraud bond debacle

12:24

Donald Trump’s properties are at risk as he races the clock to post his half-billion dollar bond in his New York fraud case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 21, 2024

