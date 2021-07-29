Good news! Poverty drops to historic low after Biden relief

Trillions of dollars of coronavirus relief programs are expected to lift nearly 20 million Americans out of poverty. According to The New York Times, there has been a 45 percent drop in the country’s poverty rate. The poverty rate among children has dropped by 61 percent, largely due to the expansion of the child tax credit via Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and The Nation’s Joan Walsh join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss this historic drop in the poverty rate.July 29, 2021