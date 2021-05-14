‘Maximum pressure’: NY prosecutors work to flip Trump money man

New York prosecutors subpoenaed records from a Manhattan private school seeking information about tuition payments that Trump made on behalf of his key money man, the Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg. Prosecutors are examining whether the Weisselbergs evaded taxes on the payments. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Danya Perry and former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance to explain what this means for Trump.