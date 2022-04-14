IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

    10:57
New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

10:57

The Grand Rapids Police Department has released videos of an officer fatally shooting 26-year-old Black man Patrick Lyoya. In the fatal encounter, the police officer escalates the situation, but the suspect resists and appears to pursue the officer’s Taser. The Police Chief says he intends to be “transparent” as an investigation is launched. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Marq Claxton, a retired NYPD detective and the director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, to discuss the incident and police reform in America as fatal police shootings across the nation continue at the same rate as previous years. April 14, 2022

