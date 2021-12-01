New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon
The January 6th Committee is set to vote on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges for Trump DOJ veteran Jeffrey Clark. If Congress holds Clark in contempt, the Trump ally could find himself prosecuted by his former DOJ colleagues. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chairman Michael Steele to discuss why some Trump aides are folding and others aren’t. Dec. 1, 2021