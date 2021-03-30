New Trump probe launched: Task force member says 400k Covid-19 deaths due to leadership failure

New Trump probe launched: Task force member says 400k Covid-19 deaths due to leadership failure05:21
The Biden administration is now launching a new taskforce to investigate former president Trump’s dismissal of facts and science while handling the coronavirus. At the same time, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former leader of Trump’s coronavirus task force, is going on the record about how Trump mishandled the federal virus response. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the updates and is joined by journalist Joan Walsh.