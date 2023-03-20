New: Trump lawyers file to end Georgia criminal probe

As former President Trump braces for possible indictment in New York. Trump's defense team in Georgia filed a motion contesting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation. It is the first official filing by Trump's team in this investigation. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the questions, because at this moment there are still no charges for Trump's team to fight and why Trump's legal team could possibly be trying to get ahead of what they perceive to be charges on the horizon.March 20, 2023