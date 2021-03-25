New signs that more Biden money may be coming to America

New signs that more Biden money may be coming to America11:41
After a major liberal victory on coronavirus relief that provided direct payments to millions of Americans, President Biden is pushing for a new $3 trillion spending plan for U.S. bridges, buildings, and jobs. Despite the GOP opposition Biden has faced, he continues to win Republican voter support for his plans. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber argues this support is true bipartisanship and the key to the passage of Biden's latest plan.