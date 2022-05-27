New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

New details regarding the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas reveal the extent of the police’s failed response and lies. Nineteen police officers waited 45 minutes without breaking into the classroom to confront the shooter, while students in the room with the killer called 911 -- begging for police to help. While Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott claimed he was “livid” about the fact he received false information from the police, he also took the time to record a new video address for the NRA’s convention in Texas, and dodged questions about laws surrounding the purchase of AR-15s. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developing investigation into the police’s botched response to the shooting, and the GOP’s continued effort to push false claims about gun safety.May 27, 2022