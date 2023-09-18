IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New lawsuit rocks Fox: See why Murdoch’s are still ‘paying’ for election lies after firing Tucker

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms

    07:03

  • Escalation: Jack Smith tries to silence Trump before trial over ‘dangerous’ statements

    03:47

  • Indicted Trump is 'weak' for pushing riots: See Barbra Streisand quote rap for a deep insight

    04:13

  • Prison and 2024 calendar? First coup RICO trial slated for next month

    10:58

  • How Trump and RICO defendants could beat the case: Atlanta defense lawyer on MSNBC

    06:29

  • 'Pathetic': Speaker McCarthy may be ousted as MAGA rebellion builds: Gaetz-Melber

    11:51

  • Quadruple-indicted Trump faces far more popular foe: Taylor Swift

    11:02

  • Trump’s legal hell week continued with RICO loss and aide’s conviction: Melber breakdown

    07:49

  • Both parties ditch one 'culture war' attack as rap rises: Common on 'The Beat'

    07:08

  • Losing: Trump fears mount as D.A. wins first RICO clash

    10:11

  • Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive

    06:06

  • More losing: Blow to Trump as his #1 White House aide dealt massive blow in their joint RICO case

    01:33

  • Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA

    07:28

  • Songwriter Jason Isbell ditches drinking, Southern stereotypes and traveling alone

    48:04

  • Indicted Trump faces new foe in 2024: Third party candidate Cornel West

    09:48

  • Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial

    01:34

  • Coup defiance explodes with Navarro conviction: Ari Melber on 'sweep' confession to guilty verdict

    05:45

  • Bill Maher calls out Amazon, says CA Gov. Newsom must fix Hollywood strike

    08:21

  • Atlanta D.A. wins first clash with Trump co-defendant in Trump RICO case

    05:14

The Beat with Ari

New lawsuit rocks Fox: See why Murdoch’s are still ‘paying’ for election lies after firing Tucker

09:18

A powerful pension fund sued Fox Corporation and its board over the network’s defamation and associated lawsuit costs. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case and wider context with author and CNN veteran Brian Stelter. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New lawsuit rocks Fox: See why Murdoch’s are still ‘paying’ for election lies after firing Tucker

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms

    07:03

  • Escalation: Jack Smith tries to silence Trump before trial over ‘dangerous’ statements

    03:47

  • Indicted Trump is 'weak' for pushing riots: See Barbra Streisand quote rap for a deep insight

    04:13

  • Prison and 2024 calendar? First coup RICO trial slated for next month

    10:58

  • How Trump and RICO defendants could beat the case: Atlanta defense lawyer on MSNBC

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All