New lawsuit rocks Fox: See why Murdoch’s are still ‘paying’ for election lies after firing Tucker

A powerful pension fund sued Fox Corporation and its board over the network’s defamation and associated lawsuit costs. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case and wider context with author and CNN veteran Brian Stelter. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 18, 2023