IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38

  • Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

The Beat with Ari

New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

05:32

As the January 6th committee prepares for its next hearing with new evidence and witnesses, Congress bears down on key Trump “coup lawyer” John Eastman. Eastman, who had his phone seized by Feds this summer, now accused of shielding email evidence from the committee. Plus, new revelations that Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly texted with Trump’s attorney before and after a staff exchange on the fake electors plot with Mike Pence on Jan. 6.Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All