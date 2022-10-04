New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

As the January 6th committee prepares for its next hearing with new evidence and witnesses, Congress bears down on key Trump “coup lawyer” John Eastman. Eastman, who had his phone seized by Feds this summer, now accused of shielding email evidence from the committee. Plus, new revelations that Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly texted with Trump’s attorney before and after a staff exchange on the fake electors plot with Mike Pence on Jan. 6.Oct. 4, 2022