New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

The January 6th Committee releases new transcripts including from star witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former Mark Meadows aide testifying she saw Meadows burning documents “maybe a dozen times” during the transition period. Other transcripts reveal Trump mulling blanket pardons for White House staffers and insurrectionists. The Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell and legal writer for the New York Times Emily Bazelon join “The Beat” on what this means legally moving forward. Dec. 29, 2022