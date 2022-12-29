IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • Jan. 6 committee releases more interview transcripts

    04:24

  • Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts

    07:50

  • White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

    09:57

  • ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48

  • Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe

    07:55

  • Inside the January 6 Committee

    06:10

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • A historic week in review

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

    03:40

  • Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

    04:14

  • Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together

    10:37

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

    04:37

  • Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show

    06:04

  • Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

The Beat with Ari

New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

10:04

The January 6th Committee releases new transcripts including from star witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former Mark Meadows aide testifying she saw Meadows burning documents “maybe a dozen times” during the transition period. Other transcripts reveal Trump mulling blanket pardons for White House staffers and insurrectionists. The Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell and legal writer for the New York Times Emily Bazelon join “The Beat” on what this means legally moving forward. Dec. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • Jan. 6 committee releases more interview transcripts

    04:24

  • Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts

    07:50

  • White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

    09:57

  • ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All