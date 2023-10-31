IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New GOP Speaker may have a 'Wolf of Wall St.' problem as party reels from Trump charges

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'Gotti mob tactics' backfire: 45 'gagged' in coup case, lawyers confess, RICO heats up

    06:23

  • Coup trials collide: DOJ gets the goods as Trump’s lawyers confess

    09:53

  • Trump prison fears surge: As MAGA lawyers flip, new heat on Trump’s coup trials

    07:49

  • Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips

    11:25

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

    12:02

  • Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials

    04:53

  • MAGA rebel leader Matt Gaetz talks new speaker with MSNBC's Ari Melber

    08:49

  • New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv

    03:21

  • We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’

    12:07

  • See: Trump lawyer’s crying confession in RICO courtroom

    02:47

  • Jack Smith beats Trump again: Cassidy Hutchinson on her boss cooperating

    04:02

  • 'Coup dominos falling': Trump prison odds increase as two lawyers flip

    07:25

  • We 'did it': Trump rattled over RICO and prison as two lawyers confess and flip

    12:13

  • Double Guilty: 2 Trump lawyers flip in RICO coup case, as D.A. Willis wins again

    02:27

  • Hamas frees 2 U.S hostages: Family member and veteran reporter Martin Fletcher responds on MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump prison fears surge: Two MAGA lawyers flip as ‘all arrows’ point to coup

    11:23

  • RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

    07:38

  • Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

    10:05

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

The Beat with Ari

New GOP Speaker may have a 'Wolf of Wall St.' problem as party reels from Trump charges

10:18

President Biden faces down new GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Johnson’s first full week as Speaker and breaks down how the GOP’s “Wolf of Wall Street” problem is on display. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New GOP Speaker may have a 'Wolf of Wall St.' problem as party reels from Trump charges

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'Gotti mob tactics' backfire: 45 'gagged' in coup case, lawyers confess, RICO heats up

    06:23

  • Coup trials collide: DOJ gets the goods as Trump’s lawyers confess

    09:53

  • Trump prison fears surge: As MAGA lawyers flip, new heat on Trump’s coup trials

    07:49

  • Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips

    11:25

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

    12:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All