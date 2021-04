President Biden is boasting about Mitch McConnell’s voters supporting his policies. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber examines how republican voters are supporting Pres. Biden’s agenda from the popular Covid Relief Bill to a $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package. Melber reports on how democrats are using the 'Reagan Playbook' – working on a wave of 'Biden Republicans' similar to the 'Reagan Democrats.'