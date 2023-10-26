IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv

The Beat with Ari

New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv

Today Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says the newly-elected Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has a “pleasant demeanor” but a voting record “as extreme as the most extreme members” of the GOP. Johnson "wants to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban," Jeffries said today in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Oct. 26, 2023

