New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv

Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials04:53
MAGA rebel leader Matt Gaetz talks new speaker with MSNBC's Ari Melber08:49
- Now Playing
New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv03:21
- UP NEXT
We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’12:07
See: Trump lawyer’s crying confession in RICO courtroom02:47
Jack Smith beats Trump again: Cassidy Hutchinson on her boss cooperating04:02
'Coup dominos falling': Trump prison odds increase as two lawyers flip07:25
We 'did it': Trump rattled over RICO and prison as two lawyers confess and flip12:13
Double Guilty: 2 Trump lawyers flip in RICO coup case, as D.A. Willis wins again02:27
Hamas frees 2 U.S hostages: Family member and veteran reporter Martin Fletcher responds on MSNBC05:48
Trump prison fears surge: Two MAGA lawyers flip as ‘all arrows’ point to coup11:23
RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)07:38
Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise10:05
See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president08:43
Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing06:54
Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.11:53
Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote04:43
Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses04:48
Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion10:12
'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools02:55
Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials04:53
MAGA rebel leader Matt Gaetz talks new speaker with MSNBC's Ari Melber08:49
- Now Playing
New GOP House Speaker is beyond 'extreme' says Dem Leader Jeffries: Melber intv03:21
- UP NEXT
We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’12:07
See: Trump lawyer’s crying confession in RICO courtroom02:47
Jack Smith beats Trump again: Cassidy Hutchinson on her boss cooperating04:02
Play All