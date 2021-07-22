New Fauci warning: Current Covid-19 deaths are the unvaccinated

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, issued a stark warning while speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on vaccine hesitancy: “If you look at the deaths due to Covid-19 in the United States, 99.5 percent of them are among unvaccinated people.” In this wide-ranging interview, the duo also discuss the recent surge in coronavirus cases, “breakthrough” infections, the rise in cases among American youth and the White House’s approach to handling new variants of the virus. This is the first part of a longer, wide-ranging interview that aired on The Beat.