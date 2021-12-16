New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory

The January 6th Committee has released new, explosive texts messages to and from Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows in the investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol, revealing Republicans and Fox News hosts privately urged Trump to stop the violence at the Capitol. Now, the evidence shows MAGA Congressman Jim Jordan is among the Republicans who messaged Meadows. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the update in the investigation. Dec. 16, 2021