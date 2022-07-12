New Coup Evidence: Jan 6 Organizer Says Trump Took Violent “Side” In Rally Clash

A top Jan. 6 rally organizer who has testified to Congress, Dustin Stockton, recounts the "split" within rally planners about whether Jan. 6th was going to be a rally to present information or a "radical" and violent day. Questioned by MSNBC's Ari Melber, Stockton says it became clear Trump had "taken that more radical side" by sending rally attendees to the Capitol, adding it "felt like an affront to us." Stockton, who has ties to Steve Bannon, also criticized the former Trump aide for his initial defiance of the House probe, saying it made it harder for other Trump supporters to cooperate, even though most have no choice.July 12, 2022