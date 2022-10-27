IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

08:17

Former US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland joins Ari Melber in a wide-ranging interview covering topics from January 6 to Trump's true feelings on Putin and Kim Jong-Un. Sondland discusses why he won't support Trump running again, adding: "January 6 was the red line… The thing that autocracies look at [is] the way we turn over the keys when we change leadership, and we didn't do that… The insurrection, the riot: He could have stopped it. He didn't do it. For that reason alone I cannot support him for reelection." Plus, Sondland discusses Rudy Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine and why A$AP Rocky and the Kardashians became an obsession for Trump in foreign policy planning.Oct. 27, 2022

