IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

    08:34

  • Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

    03:19

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

    11:00

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49

  • Hamas terrorism echoes barbaric playbook from Putin to Isis, warns historian

    10:12

  • Amid Israel-Hamas war, foreign relations expert on what's needed for peace

    06:26

  • How did Hamas-Israel war start? Watch breakdown from MSNBC News

    12:03

  • Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

    10:40

  • Trump’s business empire topples: Trump’s fall from Forbes ‘long overdue’ against A.G.’s ‘solid case’

    10:10

  • Republican party has been ‘hijacked’ by ‘extremists’: Cory Booker on GOP ‘civil war’

    05:51

  • Michael Cohen predicts ‘multiple violations’ of Trump’s gag order in civil fraud case

    07:49

  • McCarthy ‘brought this onto himself’: Dems lace into ex-Speaker amid historic MAGA turmoil

    06:27

  • ‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case

    06:20

  • See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’

    11:10

The Beat with Ari

Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

11:53

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who also served as the leader of Israel's Labor Party, speaks out on the initial impact of the Hamas attacks, Israel’s response and his views of his longtime rival Prime Minister Netanyahu, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53
  • UP NEXT

    Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All