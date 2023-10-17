Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 trial issued a partial gag order against the former president, which bars him from attacking witnesses. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicts Trump “will violate this gag order” and joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 17, 2023