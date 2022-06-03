IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Navarro speaks out as first Trump aide facing criminal subpoena for Jan. 6 | MSNBC Exclusive

DOJ prosecutors have served former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro a criminal grand jury subpoena after he spoke out about his plot to keep Donald Trump in office and was held in contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee. This is the most serious legal move regarding the insurrection the Justice Department has taken against anyone who worked in the Trump White House. In his first interview since receiving the subpoena and on the day he was supposed to testify before the grand jury, Navarro joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the subpoena. Navarro tells Melber he has “responded” to the DOJ about the subpoena, but dodges questions regarding whether he has provided any documents to the DOJ.June 3, 2022

