Facts: Police killing at exact same rate in year since George Floyd's murder I MSNBC

A year after George Floyd's murder, new data shows U.S. police are using deadly force at the exact same rate. MSNBC's Ari Melber documents the discrimination in policing and civil rights that remains largely unchanged after a year of activism and scrutiny since Floyd's murder. Melber reports on national data, specific incidents, structural conflicts of interests in prosecution, and special legal immunities provided to police, showing the evidence for why so little has changed in Part II of this Special Report.