Earl Simmons, the rapper better known as DMX, died at age 50. The Yonkers native exploded onto the rap scene with his chart-topping 1998 debut album and was the first artist to ever see his first five albums all hit number one on the Billboard charts. MSNBC's Ari Melber pays tribute to the iconic musician saying he was known for lyrics that were raw and blunt, but also urged fans to find God and weaved spiritual messages into his music.