Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers an instant analysis on a new filing in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit with bombshell revelations. Fox Host Tucker Carlson emailing that Trump-lawyer Sidney Powell was "lying" and admitting he knew Trump's election lie was a conspiracy theory. Former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti join "The Beat" to discuss this breaking news story. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). March 8, 2023